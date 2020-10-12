Quebec asks for notification of contamination of shared lake

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) - Quebec officials are asking Vermont to notify them of any contamination in a cross-border lake following reports of a sewage leak in September.

The Caledonian Record reports on Sunday that Newport City found a sewage leak from a pump station by the edge of Lake Memphremagog and reported it to the state.

Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation sends alerts via text and email about sewage leaks or overflows, but their counterparts in Quebec were not signed up to receive them.

Instead, conservationists in Vermont notified their contacts across the border, who then raised questions with Canadian officials.

Vermont officials say they are taking the issue seriously and will get stakeholders to sign up for the alerts.

