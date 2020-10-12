Advertisement

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slice man’s fingers

A worker was cut after moving a Trump/Pence campaign sign with razor blades on it.
A worker was cut after moving a Trump/Pence campaign sign with razor blades on it.(Source: Oakland County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities were trying Friday to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, slicing the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan.

The 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers Wednesday afternoon, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said in a release.

A second sign also was found to have razor blades taped “all along the bottom edge,” according to the sheriff’s office. Both signs were along a road in front of a home in Commerce Township, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

A township ordinance requires campaign signs to be 33 feet (10 meters) from the center of the roadway. The signs being removed were 24 feet (7.3 meters) from the center of the roadway.

“Deputies spoke with the homeowner (who) indicated their signs had previously been stolen, and when they returned from out of town the signs were back in their yard,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

National

Mike Johnson on Delta

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) discusses the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.