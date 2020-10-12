Sections still burning on Arrowhead Mountain

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Forty-eight hours after it started and the fire atop of Arrowhead Mountain in Milton is still smoking.

Photos sent in by Milton residents show a few spots where flames burned through the brush. The fire is close to a major rock face ridge on top of the mountain, and firefighters say that has made it difficult to put the fire out.

Chief Chris Poirier of the Milton Fire Department also says accessing the fire area is virtually impossible by vehicle, and firefighters have had to carry all equipment and water up to the top of the ridge where the fire is located. The fire is contained, and they will continue to monitor it until it burns out completely.

“Without having water on sight to put the fire out, we have to use rakes and just dig the fire out with axes," Chief Poirier said, "and it’s rocky soil so there is no sand to even bury it up there, so we just pull it apart, open it up, and try to let it burn out.”

The fire department is hopeful that Tuesday’s rain will help extinguish the flames.

