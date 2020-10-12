‘The Fix: Mothers and Babies in Crisis’ wins national award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - National recognition for a member of the WCAX family-- Celine McArthur won a national Edward R. Murrow award for “The Fix: Mothers and Babies in Crisis.”

Celine’s report introduced us to Miranda Sevene, who struggled with drug use while she was pregnant.

She was eventually was released from prison, is in recovery and regained custody of her child.

Celine covered this story for 18 months because every development was important to others going through the same thing.

And just because we’re in a pandemic, doesn’t mean the opioid crisis isn’t still a crisis. More Vermonters are dying or struggling with substance abuse this year over last year.

When we first met Miranda, she was nine months pregnant, addicted to heroin, behind bars and about to lose her baby and her freedom. She was scared, confused and felt alone. But she was willing to share her story to help others like her. The series turned out to be a roadmap to recovery.

While battling addiction is a lifelong fight, Miranda’s success so far is inspiring. She’s now a high school graduate with a goal of becoming a drug counselor. She’s drug-free, her daughter is thriving and Miranda is pregnant and happy. WCAX is cheering for her continued recovery.

Related Stories:

The Fix: Another big step forward

The Fix: Mothers and Babies in Crisis, a year later

The Fix: Opioid Pipeline

The Fix: Mothers and Babies in Crisis Follow-up

The Fix: Women and Babies in Crisis

The Fix: Safe injection sites

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.