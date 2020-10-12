UMall art gallery selling local pieces

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local nonprofit that works to cover up graffiti in Burlington and replace it with art is broadening its territory.

Arts So Wonderful, a Burlington-based nonprofit, recently opened its second art gallery inside the University Mall.

“We kind of just really wanted to revamp and kind of bring a different aspect to the malls here,” said Alandra de la Cuesta, the organization’s gallery curator.

The 5,000-square-foot space features artwork from 12 Vermont artists. Each individual brings their own flair and style.

“Mindy Fisher, she’s featured right over there. She has very cool different abstract pieces. Lots of bright colors,” de la Cuesta said. “We also have Celeste who is an incredible artist. She’s featured on our front wall as well as the side. She works more with watercolors.”

De la Cuesta also has her work on display. She describes her pieces as street art meant to empower.

“I like to use a lot of colors and bold images, new characters. I want them to feel excited and happy and kind of feel like they can conquer whatever they want,” she said.

Arts So Wonderful also put up two murals near the food court. One pays tribute to the Green Mountain State. The organization’s mural coordinator Charlie Piper says students of all ages helped create it.

“I definitely think it’s a way to give them other opportunities and inspire them and give them an outreach into the art world,” Piper said.

Executive Director Bruce Wilson says there’s always room for more masterpieces on these walls.

“We want artists to know that we care about you, you know? You’re not a starving artist when you come in our art gallery. You’re not. You’re a high-end artist,” he said.

Arts So Wonderful says they give artists 80% of the proceeds when their artwork sells.

