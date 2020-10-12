Advertisement

UMall art gallery selling local pieces

By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local nonprofit that works to cover up graffiti in Burlington and replace it with art is broadening its territory.

Arts So Wonderful, a Burlington-based nonprofit, recently opened its second art gallery inside the University Mall.

“We kind of just really wanted to revamp and kind of bring a different aspect to the malls here,” said Alandra de la Cuesta, the organization’s gallery curator.

The 5,000-square-foot space features artwork from 12 Vermont artists. Each individual brings their own flair and style.

“Mindy Fisher, she’s featured right over there. She has very cool different abstract pieces. Lots of bright colors,” de la Cuesta said. “We also have Celeste who is an incredible artist. She’s featured on our front wall as well as the side. She works more with watercolors.”

De la Cuesta also has her work on display. She describes her pieces as street art meant to empower.

“I like to use a lot of colors and bold images, new characters. I want them to feel excited and happy and kind of feel like they can conquer whatever they want,” she said.

Arts So Wonderful also put up two murals near the food court. One pays tribute to the Green Mountain State. The organization’s mural coordinator Charlie Piper says students of all ages helped create it.

“I definitely think it’s a way to give them other opportunities and inspire them and give them an outreach into the art world,” Piper said.

Executive Director Bruce Wilson says there’s always room for more masterpieces on these walls.

“We want artists to know that we care about you, you know? You’re not a starving artist when you come in our art gallery. You’re not. You’re a high-end artist,” he said.

Arts So Wonderful says they give artists 80% of the proceeds when their artwork sells.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.

News

3 off-campus Dartmouth students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three undergraduate students living off-campus from Dartmouth College have tested positive for COVID-19, the college said.

News

More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another supermarket chain is recalling a brand of fresh pizza dough amid concerns about tampering.

News

St. Albans town leaders discuss Route 7 crossing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Many middle and high schoolers cross Route 7 daily. The town has been trying to address safety concerns for several years, and now needs funding to make a new path a reality.

Latest News

News

Route 7 path proposal

Updated: 6 hours ago
St. Albans town leaders want a path to cross Route 7 safely.

AP

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Gov. Scott takes actions on all passed bills this session

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor says he has now taken action on all bills passed by the Legislature this session.

News

Expert explains why Vermont has the perfect conditions for vibrant fall color

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Montgomery
The fall foliage is stunning! But why is it so good in Vermont and what’s next? We checked in with Vermont Forestry Commissioner Michael Snyder.

News

Police investigating homicide-suicide involving officer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a police officer.