Vandals target mail in the Mad River Valley

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vandals in the Mad River Valley are stealing packages and tearing up mail-in ballots ahead of the November election.

Last week, neighbors in Alpine Village in Warren awoke to packages and mail torn up and thrown across Plunkton Road. Postal carriers also found four destroyed mail-in election ballots.

Warren Town Clerk Reta Goss suspects the vandals were just targeting packages. But she also says it’s a reminder that voters can track their ballots from the mailbox to the tabulator.

“If someone is concerned about their ballot, they can go onto the secretary of state’s office and log in and see whether their ballot was received back to the town office because they are logged out when they are mailed out and they are logged back in when we receive them,” Goss said.

The voters were sent new ballots to fill out.

Officials remind that it’s also a federal offense to tamper with ballots and mail.

