Vermont Air National Guard to take delivery of final F-35

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Air National Guard is expected to take delivery of the final F-35 fighter plane that will be based at the Burlington International Airport.

The guard said Monday that the plane, the 20th that will be based in South Burlington, is scheduled to arrive Wednesday. The time has not been determined yet.

The Vermont air guard is the first Air National Guard unit in the country to receive the F-35.

The new aircraft replace the F-16s the Vermont guard used to fly.

The first F-35 arrived in September of last year after years of planning.

Some complain the F-35s are significantly louder than the F-16s.

