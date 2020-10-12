Advertisement

Vermont tourism revenues down but improving

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - New revenue numbers give a more detailed look at the impact the pandemic has had on the hospitality industry in Vermont.

The holiday weekend traditionally marks the unofficial end to the fall foliage season. But this year is anything but traditional.

“It might be a little bit better than we anticipated but it’s nowhere near where it was last year,” said Isabelle Chicoine.

She has owned the Woodstocker Inn for about three years. Profits dropped significantly this past summer and fall, but the workload for the B&B has increased. Employees obligate to inform travelers of Vermont’s 14-day quarantine rules.

“Well the thing is they are booking then we have to check where they are coming from and we have to call them and we have to make sure they are aware of all the restrictions and the precautions,” Chicoine said.

According to Vermont rooms and meals tax data, for this July and August, the state took in roughly $15.7 million. Last year, for those same months, it was about $25.5 million, which means revenues were down more than 38%. That is actually a drastic improvement from March through June when much of the state’s hospitality sector came to a screeching halt. Fall revenue numbers appear to be heading in the direction as well.

“We are down about 20%,” said Sam DiNatale, owner of the Mon Vert Café. There was a consistent line outside the Mon Vert Café in Woodstock Monday.

Owners there are already thinking about the winter ski season.

“We are going to start with just takeout and see how things go but luckily we have a lot of people who like our food,” she said.

“It’s been a really successful couple of weeks,” said Beth Finlayson of the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce.

Business officials say that’s despite the fact that restrictions are still in place for many typical fall travelers.

“Considering we don’t have people from Canada, Europeans or bus tours, and as you can see it is packed,” Finlayson said.

Rohan Das is up from Boston.

“We were staying in Stowe and we were just day-tripping here in Woodstock,” Das said.

Tourists like Das, who was just up for the weekend, are required to quarantine for 14 days in their home state before coming to Vermont.

He says he realizes that in order for anyone to appreciate what the region has to offer, everyone must do their part.

“We try to maintain 6 feet, mask on, and when possible, just do our research to make sure it’s not going to be as crowded as we think it is going to be,” Das said.

State tourism officials say as long as the weather remains good, there is still plenty of time to get out and support local businesses throughout the region.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.

News

3 off-campus Dartmouth students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three undergraduate students living off-campus from Dartmouth College have tested positive for COVID-19, the college said.

News

More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another supermarket chain is recalling a brand of fresh pizza dough amid concerns about tampering.

News

St. Albans town leaders discuss Route 7 crossing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Many middle and high schoolers cross Route 7 daily. The town has been trying to address safety concerns for several years, and now needs funding to make a new path a reality.

Latest News

News

Route 7 path proposal

Updated: 6 hours ago
St. Albans town leaders want a path to cross Route 7 safely.

AP

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Gov. Scott takes actions on all passed bills this session

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor says he has now taken action on all bills passed by the Legislature this session.

News

Expert explains why Vermont has the perfect conditions for vibrant fall color

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Montgomery
The fall foliage is stunning! But why is it so good in Vermont and what’s next? We checked in with Vermont Forestry Commissioner Michael Snyder.

News

Police investigating homicide-suicide involving officer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a police officer.