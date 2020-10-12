Weighing options for culvert replacement project

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Berlin is figuring out how to fix a failed culvert on Fisher Road.

The road is one of the most-traveled in town, as it leads to UVM Medical Center and the local mall, but a construction project has left it closed.

That’s left a giant gap in the roadway.

Berlin’s select board says it has two options: a $400,000 temporary project or an $800,000 more-permanent project. The select board says it’s leaning toward the latter.

The new culvert project will be primarily funded by taxpayer dollars, so the select board says it wants to implement the best plan.

