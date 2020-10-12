Advertisement

Woman goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam

Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, gave birth during her bar exam after she says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it 10 weeks closer to her due date.
Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, gave birth during her bar exam after she says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it 10 weeks closer to her due date.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:14 AM EDT
(CNN) - Taking the bar exam is hard enough, but one woman from Illinois took it to the next level when she gave birth in the middle of the test.

Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed her bar exam 10 weeks closer to her due date.

At 38 weeks pregnant, Hill started her virtual test, which has four 90-minute sections that students take over two days. It is proctored, so you have to sit in front of the computer the entire time to make sure you aren’t cheating.

After the first part of the test, Hill says her water broke.

Her midwife told her she didn’t have to go to the hospital right away, so Hill finished the second part of the test. Later that night, she delivered a baby boy.

The next day, Hill finished the exam while at the hospital, nursing her baby during breaks.

“I’m so thankful for the support system I had around me. The midwives and nurses were so invested in helping me not only become a mom but also a lawyer,” Hill told CNN. “My husband and law school friends provided me with so much encouragement, so I could push through the finish line even under less than ideal circumstances.”

Hill hasn’t received her bar exam results, but she already has a job lined up.

