BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A beautiful day today, but a soaking rain is on the way!

Clouds will return overnight tonight, as a frontal system approaches from the west. Rain will arrive by daybreak and will continue off and on through the day Tuesday and taper off Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most of Thursday will be dry under partly sunny skies, and there will be a spike in our temperatures, close to 70° in some spots. Winds will be strong from the south, but another frontal system will arrive with some more needed rain Thursday night into Friday.

This weekend is looking a little “iffy” with some lingering showers into Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny, but a fast moving system may bring a few showers. It will be chilly over the weekend as well.

