BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This new work week will start out cold & frosty in the morning, but we will warm up nicely with lots of sunshine as we get into the afternoon.

An “every-other-day" weather pattern is setting itself up for this week. So, after a clear start tonight, clouds will move in as a frontal system approaches from the west. That front will bring rain in here by daybreak on Tuesday, and the rain will continue, on-and-off, throughout the day. The rain will taper off late in the evening, and then we’ll clear out again as we go through Wednesday, which will feature a good deal of sunshine.

Most of Thursday will be dry under partly sunny skies, and there will be a spike in our temperatures . . . close to 70° in some spots. But that jump in temperatures will be due to a strong south wind that will be kicking in starting late Wednesday. And that south wind is coming in ahead of an approaching frontal system from the west, which will bring another good round of rain Thursday night through Friday.

There may be some lingering showers into Saturday as temperatures go back down again for the weekend. Sunday will be partly sunny, but a possible clipper system may bring a few showers.

Take MAX Advantage of those sunny days - especially today & Wednesday, which are both shaping up to be great leaf-peeping days. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.