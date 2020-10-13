Advertisement

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing for a group of men accused of plotting to abduct Michigan’s governor.

Agent Richard Trask also revealed new details about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week in the plot aimed at Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Tuesday’s hearing was to review investigators' evidence against Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta and to determine if they should be detained before trial. The men are all from Michigan.

A sixth man, Barry Croft, was being held in Delaware.

The FBI discovered the June 6 meeting in Dublin, Ohio, during an investigation of various anti-government groups, leading to the months-long case in Michigan that relied on confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged kidnapping conspiracy.

It was not immediately clear whether talk of targeting Virginia’s Democratic governor went beyond the June meeting, and nothing from a criminal complaint or from Trask’s testimony Tuesday indicated that anyone had been charged with plotting against Northam. Trask said members of anti-government groups from “four or five” states attended that meeting, and the complaint noted that Croft and Fox were among the roughly 15 people who were there.

“They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders,” Trask said. He said the people at the meeting were unhappy with the governors' responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference Tuesday, Northam said he wasn’t going to discuss the alleged plot and stressed that he and his family feel safe with the security the state police provide.

“I’m continuing my work for the commonwealth as I would any other day.”

Earlier Tuesday, Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, issued a statement in which she said the FBI alerted key members of Northam’s security team throughout the course of its investigation, but neither the governor nor members of his staff were informed, as per security protocols for highly-classified information. She said the governor and his family were never believed to be in imminent danger, and that there have been enhanced security measures in place for them for quite a while.

"Here’s the reality: President Trump called upon his supporters to “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” in April — just like Michigan. In fact, the President regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop," Yarmosky said in a news release.

President Donald Trump urged supporters to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota in a series of tweets in April, encouraging protesters who turned up at state Capitols to oppose restrictions aimed at minimizing the spread of the virus.

Following the arrests last week, the White House said the president has condemned hate, and Trump tweeted: “I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence.”

In the Michigan case, authorities said the men were trying to retaliate against Whitmer due to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some defendants conducted coordinated surveillance of the Democratic governor’s vacation home in northern Michigan in August and September, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities said four of the men had planned to meet last week to pay for explosives and exchange tactical gear.

Defense attorneys for several of the men used their opportunity to question Trask about the investigation to suggest that their clients were “big talkers” who didn’t intend to follow through with action.

During investigations of paramilitary-type groups, “you find a lot of people who talk about things, but they’re never a threat to do anything. It’s fairly common in these groups?” Scott Graham, attorney for Franks, asked Trask. “Big talk between crackpots — you’ve seen that, haven’t you? People who talk a lot, brashly, boldly, but are never going to do anything about that talk.”

Graham described Franks as a “follower, not a leader” and argued that he shouldn’t be detained before trial. He said Franks was a drug addict but had turned his life around and said there is “no evidence whatsoever” he would be a flight risk.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler countered that it was a “serious plot” and argued that Franks should not be released. “There’s a serious public safety risk,” he said, not disputing that Franks was more of a follower than the men who allegedly led the plot.

During a break, Gary Springstead, an attorney for Garvin, told reporters outside the courthouse that the allegations were “serious.”

“Anyone who is facing a charge like this would be very concerned,” Springstead said. “Literally your life and liberty are on the line.”

Whitmer, who was considered as Joe Biden’s running mate and is nearly halfway through a four-year term, has been widely praised for her response to the virus outbreak but also sharply criticized by Republican lawmakers and people in conservative areas of the state. The Capitol has been the site of many rallies, including ones with gun-toting protesters calling for her ouster.

Michigan, and particularly the Detroit area, were particularly hard hit by the virus early on during the pandemic, leading Whitmer to put major restrictions on personal movement and the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted since spring.

Fox, who was described as one of the leaders, was living in the basement of a vacuum shop in Grand Rapids. The owner said Fox was opposed to wearing a mask during the pandemic and kept firearms and ammunition at the store.

Trask, the FBI agent, also testified Tuesday that Fox said in a post-arrest interview that he considered taking Whitmer from her vacation home out onto Lake Michigan and stranding her there on a disabled boat.

Fox did not wear a face mask during Tuesday’s hearing. The other four men did wear coverings; all five wore shackles on their hands and feet during the hearing.

The defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.

Seven others linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and providing material support for terrorist acts by seeking a “civil war.”

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Foody reported from Chicago. Associated Press writer John Flesher in Traverse City and Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

National

Mike Johnson on Delta

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) discusses the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.