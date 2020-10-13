Advertisement

‘Absolute beast’: Teenage fishermen catch 1,000-pound tuna

By WCVB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WCVB) - Three teenage fishermen in Massachusetts hauled in a giant bluefin tuna that, at 1,000 pounds, weighed more than the three of them combined.

Capt. Dan Smith and his crew, Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, have a fish tale not many can tell. On Oct. 2, on a boat just a mile off Provincetown, Massachusetts, the three teenagers found themselves hooked into something big.

“The first word that came, I think, to all three of our minds is ‘beast.’ This thing is an absolute beast,” Smith said.

Capt. Dan Smith, center, and his crew, Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, caught a 10-foot plus giant bluefin tuna that weighed more than 1,000 pounds just a mile off Provincetown, Massachusetts.
Capt. Dan Smith, center, and his crew, Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, caught a 10-foot plus giant bluefin tuna that weighed more than 1,000 pounds just a mile off Provincetown, Massachusetts.(Source: WCVB via CNN)

At first, they thought what they’d caught on the other end of reel No. 4 was a shark, but half an hour into the fight, they saw the giant bluefin tuna on the surface.

“Once we actually got eyes on it, it looked like a surfboard going across the water. It was huge,” Falle said.

Trying to get the 10-foot plus tuna that weighed more than 1,000 pounds over the rail and into the boat was a challenge. It barely fit on the deck.

“We started pulling it in the boat, and the hauler just seized up. It didn’t want to pull the fish up anymore. I had never had that happen,” Smith said.

The trio say they sold the “beast,” which may eventually end up on dinner plates overseas.

But the story of friends that landed a fish that weighed more than the three of them combined is a story that’s going to be hard to top at any dock.

“I think that fish swam around here avoiding guys for four years, and it’s kind of a big deal to catch him - for me, at least,” Smith said.

Smith says he already has his sights on a goal to break the record for a tuna catch, which is over 1,400 pounds, and hopes he can accomplish it sometime next summer.

Copyright 2020 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

National

Mike Johnson on Delta

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) discusses the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.