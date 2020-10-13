Campaign Countdown: Rematch in New Hampshire 2nd Congressional District

WEST LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - It’s a rematch in the race for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District. The Democrat, Congresswoman Annie Kuster, is a four-term incumbent. The Republican, Steve Negron, is taking his second shot at unseating her.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster is running for her 5th term in the United States House of Representatives after being first elected in 2012. And she’s already squared off against this year’s opponent, former state representative and businessman Steve Negron.

“We always planned to come back in 2020. So, our name recognition is out there, people know who I am and that is why I believe there is going to be a fundamental shift come November 3rd,” Negron said.

Negron lost the 2018 election by more than 37,000 votes. Kuster is hoping for a similar showing this election in order to head back to Washington. “There is so much more work to do, particularly around our response to COVID-19,” Kuster said.

As for policies, very little if anything has changed over the last two years. They disagree over taxes, immigration, climate change, and a second round of COVID relief stimulus. Negron says the government is spending beyond its means and he says Kuster is part of the problem. “Right now we have a congresswoman who -- she really is a mere voice and a puppet for Nancy Pelosi,” Negron said.

Kuster says that’s simply not true. “Even if it was, I feel very strongly that our policies are better than the policies that he put forward,” she said. The Democrat points to her work reaching across party lines. “I’m the founder and co-chair on the bipartisan task force of the opioid epidemic and the bipartisan task force to end sexual violence.”

“There are no bipartisan bills. Remember, she also logged on to impeach our president,” Negron said.

In many ways, the election is a referendum on President Trump’s first term in office. Kuster is quick to criticize the president. “It’s been a dismal performance in his leadership on COVID-19,” she said.

She says there’s been a lack of a federal plan on testing and contact tracing. Negron also offers a critique of Trump’s leadership during the pandemic. “We now know that there is a universe of senior citizens that we need to protect. Maybe there should have been more acute decisions towards seniors and helped them out first,” he said.

But, like two years ago, Negron continues to grade the president’s performance an “A.” “He’s my President and I am behind him 100%,” Negron said.

When we asked Kuster to say something positive about the president, she responded, “He hasn’t fired Fauci yet.”

In the 2018 election, the president was not at the top of the ticket. Negron’s success this time could depend on how much support there is for Trump in the Granite State.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.