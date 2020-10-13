Expert explains why Vermont has the perfect conditions for vibrant fall color

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fall foliage is stunning! But why is it so good in Vermont and what’s next? We checked in with Vermont Forestry Commissioner Michael Snyder.

Snyder says it’s been a great foliage season this year. He says some people say it’s been going fast in comparison to other years. That’s because the colors popped all at once, and then we got rain and wind that took down some of the leaves. Even so, he says there is still some color hanging on in sheltered pockets.

“In Vermont, we have a couple of things going for us. It’s the mix of deciduous species, the hardwoods, and the highest proportion of maples -- and those are known to be the show-stealers for fall foliage and we have those in great abundance. The vibrance of our color is enhanced by the sweetness of our soils and the moisture patterns that we receive. And then we have the vantage points. We have the farms and compact villages,” said Snyder.

Snyder says because of our great foliage, it’s more of an experience than just looking at the color.

