Advertisement

Expert explains why Vermont has the perfect conditions for vibrant fall color

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fall foliage is stunning! But why is it so good in Vermont and what’s next? We checked in with Vermont Forestry Commissioner Michael Snyder.

Snyder says it’s been a great foliage season this year. He says some people say it’s been going fast in comparison to other years. That’s because the colors popped all at once, and then we got rain and wind that took down some of the leaves. Even so, he says there is still some color hanging on in sheltered pockets.

“In Vermont, we have a couple of things going for us. It’s the mix of deciduous species, the hardwoods, and the highest proportion of maples -- and those are known to be the show-stealers for fall foliage and we have those in great abundance. The vibrance of our color is enhanced by the sweetness of our soils and the moisture patterns that we receive. And then we have the vantage points. We have the farms and compact villages,” said Snyder.

Snyder says because of our great foliage, it’s more of an experience than just looking at the color.

Related Stories:

Sharon Meyer’s Friday foliage tour

WCAX gets answers to your fall foliage questions

Why you better start your fall foliage tour soon

Despite pandemic, Stowe businesses enjoying busy fall foliage season

Expert explains what conditions create the best fall foliage

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.

News

3 off-campus Dartmouth students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three undergraduate students living off-campus from Dartmouth College have tested positive for COVID-19, the college said.

News

More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another supermarket chain is recalling a brand of fresh pizza dough amid concerns about tampering.

News

St. Albans town leaders discuss Route 7 crossing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Many middle and high schoolers cross Route 7 daily. The town has been trying to address safety concerns for several years, and now needs funding to make a new path a reality.

Latest News

News

Route 7 path proposal

Updated: 6 hours ago
St. Albans town leaders want a path to cross Route 7 safely.

AP

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Gov. Scott takes actions on all passed bills this session

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor says he has now taken action on all bills passed by the Legislature this session.

News

Police investigating homicide-suicide involving officer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a police officer.