Gov. Scott takes actions on all passed bills this session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott has taken action on several bills passed by lawmakers.

On Monday, he signed a few bills including one related to transient occupancy for health care treatment and recovery and another promoting affordable housing.

He says he also signed a bill making changes to stop the personal information of public employees from being disclosed without their consent.

The governor says he has now taken action on all bills passed by the Legislature this session.

