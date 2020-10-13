Kuster, Negron, spar on stimulus spending, policing and bias

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster and Republican challenger Steve Negron, sparred on priorities for federal COVID-19 relief and police training and racial bias in a New Hampshire Public Radio debate.

It’s a rematch of the 2018 race in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District. Negron agreed that a relief bill should help small businesses, but he said he was concerned about what he calls out-of-control spending by Democrats in the package like performing art centers. Kuster said performance art centers are examples of organizations that are critical to the tourism economy.

The sprawling, mostly rural district stretches from New Hampshire’s border with Canada to the Massachusetts line. Kuster leads in the polls in the district, which hasn’t been in GOP hands since 2013.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)