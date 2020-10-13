Advertisement

Leahy, Democrats press Barrett on Affordable Care Act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Is ACB against the ACA? In their first round of questions for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Patrick Leahy and other Democrats attempted to tie Barrett to Republican-led efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, a move would take health care away from tens of millions of Americans.

Leahy, speaking via video link from his office, told Judge Barrett that Republicans have voted 70 times to overturn or gut the ACA, and nine members of the judiciary have signed onto a brief calling for the health care law to be overturned. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case on the ACA the week after the presidential election. Leahy also said the president wants Barrett on the court to rule in his favor should he contest the election.

“When the President declares he needs his nominee to secure his election and then the nominee is rammed through the Senate in record time in the middle of an election, some are going to question that nominee’s impartiality,” Leahy said. “Would you, to protect confidence in both you and the court, would you commit to recuse yourself from any dispute that rises out of the 2020 election?”

“Senator Leahy, I want to begin by making two very important points and they have to do with the ACA and any election disputes that may or may not arise. I have had no conversation with the president or any of his staff on how I might rule on that case. It would be a gross violation of judicial independence for me to make any such commitment or for me to be asked about that case and how I would rule. I also think it would be a complete violation of the independence of the judiciary for anyone to put a justice on the court as a means of obtaining a particular result,” Barrett responded. “And that’s why, as I was mentioning I think to Sen. Grassley, that the questionnaire that I fill out for this committee makes clear that I have no precommitment to anyone on how I would decide a case.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will question Barrett for a second day on Wednesday. The republican-led committee has scheduled a vote on Barrett’s nomination Thursday, expecting Democrats to ask for a one-week delay.

