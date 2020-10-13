More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

SACO, Maine (AP) - Another supermarket chain is recalling a brand of fresh pizza dough amid concerns about tampering.

Shaw’s and Star Market announced the company is removing Portland Pie Co. pizza dough from the shelves of its supermarkets in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island. Hannaford Supermarkets also removed the product.

A New Hampshire man who’s accused of putting razor blades in the pizza dough at a Hannaford store in Saco, Maine, is due in court Tuesday.

