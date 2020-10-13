Police: Vt. caregiver stole money from elderly client

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a caregiver was stealing from the elderly person she was supposed to be protecting.

Police say Shawnee Lissenden, 28, of St. Albans City was employed by Bayada Home Health Care. She’s accused of using the debit or credit card of an elderly client to get cash advances from Hannaford’s Supermarket. Police say on 23 occasions while taking care of the victim she got more than $1200 dollars in cash or purchases off the card.

Lissenden has several charges against her now including grand larceny and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

