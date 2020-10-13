Positive COVID-19 cases reported at Vermont schools

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says they are looking into cases at four Vermont schools -- South Burlington, Williston, Windsor, and Manchester Elementary.

The state has not recommended that those schools go to remote-learning and he says there has been no in-school transmission.

Contact tracing will also begin on Tuesday after someone at the Essex Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. The Essex-Westford School District notified families in an e-mail on Monday night. Some students just returned to in-person learning a week ago and there was no school this past Friday or Monday. The superintendent says the district is following the state’s guidance and will continue cleaning and disinfecting the school.

