Rutland City’s firehouse dog

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Dalmatians are well known as firehouse dogs, and now Rutland City firefighters have one of their own, sort of.

The department usually decorates a float for the Rutland Halloween Parade, but since it was canceled for COVID-19 reasons, one of the firefighters came up with the idea to make a dalmatian out of hay.

Firefighter David Werbinski brought the idea up to the interim chief, who approved it. Burt McCullough Jr., a local farmer, donated the hay. They hope it brings joy to people.

“The float was a one time use and it was just for the single night, just for the parade route and then it’s quickly torn down. This will be up for a couple weeks to enjoy,” said Werbinski.

A combination of about 10 firefighters from the departments built the dog last weekend between calls.

Werbinski says the dog is pretty popular and families have been stopping by to take pictures.

