St. Albans town leaders discuss Route 7 crossing

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans town leaders want a safer way to get students to school.

Many middle and high schoolers cross Route 7 daily. The town has been trying to address safety concerns for several years, and now needs funding to make a new path a reality.

“It’s important because we’ve got students from the St. Albans Town Educational Center and BFA and all the ones who are regularly trying to get to that side. Because they live there, trying to get to the Collins Pearly Sports Complex for practices after school or to recreate,” said Brendan Deso, a selectboard member of Saint Albans Town.

“I think adding access across the interstate highway is kind of a no brainer. It’s been a frustration for a long time to have the city over there, and we’re kind of cut off from it because there’s no easy safe way to send our kids over there," said Christopher Reilly, a resident and father.

Town leaders currently have two options to create a path and are applying for a $510,000 grant to pay for it. They still need state approval before they can move forward.

