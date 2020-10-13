Advertisement

St. Albans town leaders discuss Route 7 crossing

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans town leaders want a safer way to get students to school.

Many middle and high schoolers cross Route 7 daily. The town has been trying to address safety concerns for several years, and now needs funding to make a new path a reality.

“It’s important because we’ve got students from the St. Albans Town Educational Center and BFA and all the ones who are regularly trying to get to that side. Because they live there, trying to get to the Collins Pearly Sports Complex for practices after school or to recreate,” said Brendan Deso, a selectboard member of Saint Albans Town.

“I think adding access across the interstate highway is kind of a no brainer. It’s been a frustration for a long time to have the city over there, and we’re kind of cut off from it because there’s no easy safe way to send our kids over there," said Christopher Reilly, a resident and father.

Town leaders currently have two options to create a path and are applying for a $510,000 grant to pay for it. They still need state approval before they can move forward.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.

News

3 off-campus Dartmouth students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three undergraduate students living off-campus from Dartmouth College have tested positive for COVID-19, the college said.

News

More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another supermarket chain is recalling a brand of fresh pizza dough amid concerns about tampering.

Latest News

News

Route 7 path proposal

Updated: 6 hours ago
St. Albans town leaders want a path to cross Route 7 safely.

AP

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Gov. Scott takes actions on all passed bills this session

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor says he has now taken action on all bills passed by the Legislature this session.

News

Expert explains why Vermont has the perfect conditions for vibrant fall color

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Montgomery
The fall foliage is stunning! But why is it so good in Vermont and what’s next? We checked in with Vermont Forestry Commissioner Michael Snyder.

News

Police investigating homicide-suicide involving officer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a police officer.