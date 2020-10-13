12 COVID cases linked to central Vermont hockey league

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Twelve new COVID cases in central Vermont have been associated with adult and youth hockey taking place at the Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier.

Health officials Tuesday said they are working to identify the connection between the cases that were first identified over the weekend. The state is recommending testing of all players on the eight teams associated with the club. They say it’s unclear if there’s any connection to the civic center. Some of the youth players are also linked to the school numbers. Levine says it’s early in the investigation and the state is not recommending community-wide testing -- ‘yet.’

Vt. health officials say Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier may be linked to COVID cluster among adult and youth hockey players. (WCAX)

Health officials provided more details about COVID cases at the Vermont Air National Guard. They say two cases were first reported on October 1. Dr. Levine says contact tracing began right away and several more cases were then identified. He says they work in close-quarters and that the Guard acted quickly to test its members. He says it’s possible the exposure came from an out-of-state worksite.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says they are looking into cases at four schools -- South Burlington, Williston, Windsor, and Manchester Elementary. The state has not recommended that those schools go to remote-learning and he says there has been no in-school transmission.

Vermont saw four new cases at colleges and universities for a total of 55 so far.

As of Tuesday, Vermont health officials reported a total of 1,886 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 174,560 tests have been conducted, 664 travelers are being monitored, 9,409 have completed monitoring and 1,673 have recovered.

VT. OFFICIALS UPDATE LONG-TERM CARE VISITATION POLICIES

Agency of Human Service Secretary Mike Smith says indoor visitation will be allowed with strict rules at long-term care facilities. Depending on positivity rates in counties and if there is a positive case at a facility, indoor visitation will be suspended.

The rules limit the number of visitors to two people at a time. New testing requirements mean staff will be tested at least monthly. The frequency increases if rates go up in the county where that long-term care facility is located.

TRAVEL MAP UPDATE

DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak outlined a continued increase in COVID cases in the country, including the Northeast, which has again reduced the number of people who are allowed to travel to Vermont from approved areas without a quarantine. It stands at about 1.9 million -- 1 million fewer than last week.

Vermont saw 58 new cases last week. While down from the week before, Pieciak noted those numbers in the last two weeks were higher than we’ve seen since June, but he says Vermont still has the lowest infection rate per capita in the country. The governor says he is confident we’ll have a ski season but it won’t look the same.

Updated Travel Map for October 13 (WCAX)

OFFICIALS URGE FLU SHOTS FOR ALL

Commissioner Pieciak says more people are getting their flu shot in Vermont - upwards of 6,000 more people over this time last year. Dr. Levine says flu caused 1,800 hospitalizations in Vermont last year. He urged people to get the shot -- including younger people -- to keep flu patients out of hospital beds and to free them up for potential COVID patients. Governor Scott and members of his team got their flu shots Tuesday.

