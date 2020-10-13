Advertisement

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77.  A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side.
Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77.  A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and “Network,” has died. She was 77.

Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.

Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre. The series continued with new star Ashton Kutcher.

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her role in “The Sea Horse.” Her role in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. woman charged with Walmart stabbing

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Ferrisburgh woman who stabbed a Walmart employee has been charged with attempted homicide.

National

2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another American detained in Yemen had died in captivity.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 45th Senate District

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York’s 45th Senate District is the largest in the state, comprising Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, and part of St. Lawrence Counties. Republican Senator Betty Little has represented the district since 2003 but will retire come January, and Republican Dan Stec and Democrat Kimberly Davis are facing off for her open seat.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation and was fired from her job after frantically calling 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man,” who shot a video of their interaction which seemed to undermine her claim.

Latest News

News

Split Ticket: Winooski residents consider allowing noncitizens to vote

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the Winssoki charter change effort for this week’s issue.

National Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

National Politics

Barrett refuses to answer election questions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly avoids answering questions about the president’s right to unilaterally delay an election or unilaterally deny the right to vote Wednesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

National

Woman charged in Central Park 911 call

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.

National

Kraft pulls ‘Send Noods’ promos amid backlash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Kraft Foods is doing away with ads for its “Send Noods” promotional campaign after a backlash on social media.

News

What are the obstacles to affordable housing in Chittenden County?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Nancy Owens, the co-president of Evernorth Housing, and Charlie Baker, the executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, about why we’re succeeding in some areas and falling short in others.