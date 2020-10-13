Advertisement

UN: Climate change means more weather disasters every year

A firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Almost 1,000 firefighters are battling a major wildfire in central Portugal. Officials said that strong winds were pushing the flames through dense and hilly woodland, much of it hard to reach.
A firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Almost 1,000 firefighters are battling a major wildfire in central Portugal. Officials said that strong winds were pushing the flames through dense and hilly woodland, much of it hard to reach.(AP Photo/Sergio Azenha)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it worldwide in 2018.

In a new report released with partners on Tuesday, the World Meteorological Agency says more disasters attributed to weather are taking place each year. It said over 11,000 disasters have been attributed to weather, climate and phenomena like tsunamis that are related to water over the last 50 years — causing 2 million deaths and racking up $3.6 trillion worth of economic costs.

In one hopeful development over that period, the average number of deaths from each separate weather disaster per year has dropped by one-third, even as the number of such events and the economic costs from them have both surged.

The 2020 State of Climate Services report, compiled by 16 international agencies and financing institutions, calls on governments to put more money into early-warning systems that can improve countries' ability to prepare for, respond to and mitigate the impact of such natural disasters.

“While COVID-19 generated a large international health and economic crisis from which it will take years to recover, it is crucial to remember that climate change will continue to pose an on-going and increasing threat to human lives, ecosystems, economies and societies for centuries to come,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to move forward along a more sustainable path towards resilience and adaptation in the light of anthropogenic climate change,” he said.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

National

Mike Johnson on Delta

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) discusses the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

UVM researchers study how COVID-19 ‘silences’ cellular defenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New research out of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine aims to unravel some of the mysteries around how the virus that causes COVID-19 affects cells and makes us sick.