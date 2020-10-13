Vermont’s hottest job prospects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a major impact on Vermont’s workforce.

With the hospitality and foodservice sectors still limited in what they can provide, so too is the limit on how many people these businesses can employ. That may have many considering a new career path. The McClure foundation identified seven affordable “best bet” career training programs -- finance, information technology, manufacturing, marketing, computer programming, and health care. And they’re available through the Community College of Vermont or Vermont Technical College.

Céline McArthur spoke with the foundation’s Caroline Weir about these hot career fields and the training opportunities here.

