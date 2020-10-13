Wetter October expected to ease dry conditions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday’s soaking rain was welcome to many, but experts say it’s not going to be enough to make up for the long dry spell and drought conditions in some areas.

The National Weather Service says we are currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions across the region.

Burlington had the warmest summer on record since 1949 and only received 60 to 70% of the typical rainfall. Lake Champlain’s water level is currently a foot-and-half lower than normal. Those levels haven’t been seen since 1953. Other impacts include increased wildfire risks, low well levels, and trees that are dying at a much faster rate.

But the NWS' Peter Banacos says the dry conditions have probably reached their peak. “We expect improvement later in the month of October. We got a couple of rainfall events on the way on Friday and in the middle of next week. We start to see the river levels start to come up, and hopefully alleviate some of those problems with some of the well water across the state of Vermont. So that should be some good news for folks,” he said.

