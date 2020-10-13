When domestic violence turns deadly

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Domestic violence terrorizes thousands of people across our region and sometimes ends in the ultimate tragedy of murder-suicide.

That was the case again this week in Barre Town, where a woman was shot and killed and then the shooter turned the gun on himself. And even more shocking -- the shooter was an on-duty police officer.

Darren Perron spoke with Norwich University criminal justice professor Penny Shtull to help provide some insight into this case.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.