Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every fall, landlocked Atlantic salmon make the arduous journey upstream to spawn. But dams and other obstacles can make the annual migration a challenge.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.

