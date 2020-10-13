Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every fall, landlocked Atlantic salmon make the arduous journey upstream to spawn. But dams and other obstacles can make the annual migration a challenge.
Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Lee Simard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Jadziah Hannon-Moonstone, about what biologists are doing to help the fish.
