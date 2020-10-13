BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a cloudy, chilly, soggy day but there are improvements on the way!

Rain has been tapering off and skies will be clearing out tonight, but there is a potential fly in the ointment for tomorrow. A weakening frontal system is approaching from the Great Lakes, but there won’t be much left to it by the time it reaches out area.

Wednesday will start with some patchy fog in the morning, but then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a sprinkle or a spotty shower through the middle of the day. The sun will increase through the afternoon as high pressure builds back into the region.

Clouds will start moving back in on Thursday, but there will still be sunshine mixing in. The wind will pick up out of the south ahead of another frontal system approaching from the west. Those brisk south winds will spike our temperatures up near the 70 degree mark.

As that front closes in, more rain will develop on Thursday night and into Friday. There could be some heavy downpours on Friday, and temperatures will slide. Some of that rain will linger into the first part of Saturday, which will be on the chilly side. We could see a little snow across the very highest peaks.

Sunday will be a better day with sunshine and milder temperatures. It will become breezy out of the south as another frontal system approaches from the west. That front will bring more showers late Monday.

