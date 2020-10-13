Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The “every-other-day” weather pattern is in full swing. So, yesterday we had sunshine. That means a rainy day today. But then sunny again on Wednesday.

A frontal system moving in from the west is combining with some of the rain left over from the remnants of Hurricane Delta to bring us that wet weather today. The rain will be on-and-off throughout the day, and could be heavy at times, especially in our eastern-most areas into NH. Those are the areas that most need some rain, so this will be a beneficial rain for those spots.

The rain will be tapering to a few showers in the Champlain Valley & northern NY by late afternoon as the heavier, steadier rain moves farther off to the east. Overnight, skies will clear.

Wednesday will start with some patchy fog in the morning, but then we’ll get the sunshine back, along with warmer temperatures, as a bubble of high pressure builds in.

Clouds will start moving back in on Thursday, but there will still be sunshine mixing in. The wind will pick up out of the south ahead of another frontal system approaching from the west. Those brisk south winds will spike our temperatures up near the 70 degree mark.

As that front closes in, more rain will develop on Thursday night and into Friday. Again, there could be some heavy downpours on Friday, as temperatures start to come back down again. Some of that rain will linger into the first part of Saturday, which will be on the cool side.

Sunday will be the nicer of the weekend days with a return of sunshine and warmer temperatures. It will again turn breezy out of the south as another frontal system approaches from the west. It may get here by late Monday with another round of showers.

Take MAX Advantage of the sunny days, but appreciate the much-needed rain when it is happening! -Gary

