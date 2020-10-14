Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NH golf course worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A golf course employee in Concord, New Hampshire, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a customer who tested positive visited during the weekend, a city spokesperson said.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Juneteenth becomes an official holiday in NY

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation officially making Juneteenth a New York state holiday.

News

Vermont teacher of the year to be announced at Colchester High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Teacher of the Year will represent the state next spring in the National Teacher of the Year program, typically held in Washington, D.C.

News

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Secretary of Commerce and Community Development says they are pushing for more takeout this winter.

Latest News

News

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Secretary of Commerce and Community Development says as more information comes out about COVID-19, they are constantly reviewing guidelines.

News

Vt. National Guard: expect extra noise at Jericho training site

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont National Guard says the 1st Battalion, 103rd Field Artillery from Rhode Island will be conducting the live firing operations over the next five days.

News

Police investigate attempted robbery at Williston business

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m., this person pried open the door to a Williston business and then tried to open a cash register.

News

Police: Black Lives Matter Flag stolen from Charleston home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Black Lives Matter flag was stolen from a property on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston, Vermont.

News

Police investigate attempted robbery in Williston

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police say the man in the video pried open the door to a business

News

BLM flag stolen in Charleston, Vermont

Updated: 4 hours ago
A BLM flag was stolen in Charleston, Vermont.