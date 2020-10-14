Burlington International Airport to offer COVID-19 testing

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new CVOID-19 testing site is opening at the Burlington International Airport on Wednesday for travelers and the general public.

Garnet Mobile Diagnostics will be offering PCR, rapid antigen, and rapid influenza tests with same-day results.

Garnet’s CEO says very few U.S. airports currently offer on-site COVID-19 testing or diagnostic testing of any kind.

