Campaign Countdown: New York’s 45th Senate District

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s 45th Senate District is the largest in the state, comprising Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, and part of St. Lawrence Counties. Republican Senator Betty Little has represented the district since 2003 but will retire come January, and Republican Dan Stec and Democrat Kimberly Davis are facing off for her open seat.

Republican Dan Stec has served in the New York Assembly the last eight years but now he’s looking to become a senator, “I know all the legislation already, I know all the players already,” Stec said. He says the biggest issue facing the district is the budget hole left by the pandemic. “So much of the other issues in the district and the state really stem from making sure we have a functioning economy.”

Part of that mission is to improve infrastructure, and broadband and cell service. Stec served in the Navy. He says he’s also an “Adirondack Forty-Sixer,” having climbed all 46 of the Adirondacks High Peaks. He says he is the best pick because of his proven record of success in the Assembly, working on both sides of the aisle.

“In my eight years in the Assembly, I have passed more legislation than any other Assembly Republican,” he said. “I’m proud of that. I have been closely involved in four constitutional amendments. As far as a legislator’s job goes, there is nothing bigger than amending the constitution.”

Running against him on the Democratic ticket is Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis. “I think there are not enough people in Albany with a financial background,” she said.

Davis is a former bank manager and has been voted as the county treasurer for the last seven years. She says her financial knowledge, ability to work across the aisle, and experience in making budgets are what make her the best pick. She says her biggest priority as a senator would be focusing on broadband and cell coverage as well as bringing more telehealth to the region. “COVID really brought that to the forefront in many different ways,” Davis said.

Davis says that with Democrats in the majority, her votes and her voice will help the North Country and the entire state. “We need someone who can talk to people downstate who might have different experiences, who can tell them why it’s different in a rural area,” she said. “There are only three Democrats right now representing rural upstate communities. We need more.”

This year New Yorkers can vote three ways -- early voting, which starts October 24th, mail-in voting, where applications for ballots need to be into the county board of election’s offices by October 27th, or in-person on Election Day.

