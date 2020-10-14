Advertisement

Community rallies behind boy injured in accident

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MCINDOE FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Five-year-old, Issiah Burnell is a Batman fan, but he’s a pretty strong and tough too. Born with a spinal cord defect, spina bifida, Issiah has worn leg braces his entire life.

“He’s always had difficulty with balance, difficulty with standing, difficulty with walking," Issiah’s mother, Kathryn Burnell said.

Late last August, Issiah was in the yard. He was supposed to be on the playground but was wandering around instead. He fell in front of the lawnmower and was flown to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

“What the next steps were was definitely an interesting conversation to have with the doctors about what’s going to be the best interest to save the limb or not,” Kathryn Burnell said.

The decision was made to amputate Issiah’s right foot. He came home after spending 10 days in the hospital. However, he had to go back there to treat a skin infection.

“The neighbors and my military family came in and helped clean the house, just making sure there was nothing we needed,” Kathryn Burnell said.

This time when Issiah returned home from the hospital, he was greeted with a parade. It started at the McIndoe Falls post office and ended about a quarter-mile down the road at Issiah’s house.

Neighbor, Diane Thompson, organized the parade, with help from others in the community. She used her connections with local fire and rescue squads. “I knew they’d be there, but then to start seeing all these cars pile in and pile in just by word of mouth and Facebook, seeing that was really awesome,” Thompson said. "When we got to the point where we could see the family sitting out by the road, his eyes just lit up when those sirens started going off.”

Issiah’s favorite part of the parade was the fire trucks. "They honked really loud,” Issiah said.

Kathryn Burnell and her husband adopted Issiah and his twin sister, Aubi, three years ago. “He’s been absolutely amazing. He’s up and he’s going and he’s moving and he’s doing a lot of the stuff that he still loves,” Burnell said.

Like any superhero, Issiah Burnell has battled through some tough challenges, but he has some added power, thanks to a community that proves there is strength in numbers.

