Advertisement

Cuomo warns scofflaw schools, seeks Chainsmokers gig fine

Courtesy: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Twitter page
Courtesy: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Twitter page(WCAX)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that the state is seeking $20,000 in fines against the promoters who organized a July concert by The Chainsmokers that saw widespread social distancing violations.

The Democrat called the Southampton concert that was attended by more than 2,150 people “an egregious violation” of the rules. Cuomo also threatened Wednesday to take away state funding from schools in coronavirus hot spots that are ignoring orders to shut their doors.

The action came amid news reports on Jewish religious schools staying open in defiance of the rules in some parts of Brooklyn and Orange County.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

NH golf course worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A golf course employee in Concord, New Hampshire, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a customer who tested positive visited during the weekend, a city spokesperson said.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Juneteenth becomes an official holiday in NY

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation officially making Juneteenth a New York state holiday.

News

Vermont teacher of the year to be announced at Colchester High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Teacher of the Year will represent the state next spring in the National Teacher of the Year program, typically held in Washington, D.C.

News

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Secretary of Commerce and Community Development says they are pushing for more takeout this winter.

Latest News

News

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Secretary of Commerce and Community Development says as more information comes out about COVID-19, they are constantly reviewing guidelines.

News

Vt. National Guard: expect extra noise at Jericho training site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont National Guard says the 1st Battalion, 103rd Field Artillery from Rhode Island will be conducting the live firing operations over the next five days.

News

Police investigate attempted robbery at Williston business

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m., this person pried open the door to a Williston business and then tried to open a cash register.

News

Police: Black Lives Matter Flag stolen from Charleston home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Black Lives Matter flag was stolen from a property on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston, Vermont.

News

Police investigate attempted robbery in Williston

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police say the man in the video pried open the door to a business

News

BLM flag stolen in Charleston, Vermont

Updated: 4 hours ago
A BLM flag was stolen in Charleston, Vermont.