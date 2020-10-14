Advertisement

Death of woman found in Vermont river ruled accidental

Bridget Osgood, 45, was found in the Roaring Branch River in October 2019,
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities have determined that the death of a Vermont woman who was found in the Roaring Branch in Bennington was an accident.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Bennington Police Department has concluded one year after the death of Bridget Osgood that it was an accident. When Osgood was found on Oct. 13, 2019, police Chief Paul Doucette said the death was being investigated as if it were a homicide. An autopsy determined that Osgood died from a broken neck, but failed to produce a manner of death.

Authorities say that the department speculates it was dark at the time of death and that the victim lost her footing and struck her head. 

