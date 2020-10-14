Advertisement

Federal authorities continue crackdown on illegal guns

(KNOE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities say they are sticking to their goal of keeping firearms related to crimes off the street.

Department of Justice officials More than 1,400 people have been charged with crimes connected to firearms in the last fiscal year. In Vermont, authorities charged people in 27 of those cases, nearly 25% of the office’s criminal caseload.

Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says 10 of the crimes were connected to domestic violence and eight were connected to drug trafficking, some of which shooting deaths were involved.

Related Stories:

Why federal authorities played key role in complex Northeast Kingdom murder case

Leader of Brattleboro drug-ring sentenced to 9 years

Claremont man sentenced to 3 years in botched drug deal

Windsor drug trafficker sentenced to 12 years

Boston man sentenced in Vermont drugs for guns scheme

Federal authorities crack down on region’s illegal drug, gun pipeline

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. woman charged with Walmart stabbing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Ferrisburgh woman who stabbed a Walmart employee has been charged with attempted homicide.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 45th Senate District

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York’s 45th Senate District is the largest in the state, comprising Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, and part of St. Lawrence Counties. Republican Senator Betty Little has represented the district since 2003 but will retire come January, and Republican Dan Stec and Democrat Kimberly Davis are facing off for her open seat.

News

Split Ticket: Winooski residents consider allowing noncitizens to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the Winssoki charter change effort for this week’s issue.

News

What are the obstacles to affordable housing in Chittenden County?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Nancy Owens, the co-president of Evernorth Housing, and Charlie Baker, the executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, about why we’re succeeding in some areas and falling short in others.

News

Pownal voters overturn allowing ATVs on most local roads

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters in the southern Vermont town of Pownal have overturned an ordinance regulating the use of ATVs and allowing them on most local roads.

Latest News

News

Pownal voters overturn allowing ATVs on most local roads

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters in the southern Vermont town of Pownal have overturned an ordinance regulating the use of ATVs and allowing them on most local roads.

News

More class spaces obtained for displaced Burlington technical students

Updated: 2 hours ago
More Burlington technical students will return to in-person learning at various locations in Chittenden County.

News

Vt. woman charged with attempted homicide after Walmart stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say a Ferrisburgh woman who stabbed a Walmart employee has been charged with attempted homicide.

News

New Hampshire unemployment rate 6% for September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for September was 6%, a slight decrease from August.

News

More class spaces obtained for displaced Burlington technical students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
More Burlington technical students will return to in-person learning at various locations in Chittenden County.

News

300 NH ambulance service units to get disinfection sprayers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 300 licensed ambulance service units in New Hampshire will soon have access to electrostatic sprayers to help with disinfection, state safety officials said.