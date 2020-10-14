Federal authorities continue crackdown on illegal guns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities say they are sticking to their goal of keeping firearms related to crimes off the street.

Department of Justice officials More than 1,400 people have been charged with crimes connected to firearms in the last fiscal year. In Vermont, authorities charged people in 27 of those cases, nearly 25% of the office’s criminal caseload.

Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says 10 of the crimes were connected to domestic violence and eight were connected to drug trafficking, some of which shooting deaths were involved.

