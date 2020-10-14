Advertisement

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations — with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies.

The company already bans ads about vaccine “hoaxes,” such as the false idea that vaccinations cause autism. The latest policy expands the ban to ads that discourage vaccines for any reason.

But Facebook also said Tuesday that ads that “advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines” — including a COVID-19 vaccine — will still be allowed. These ads will still have to be approved by the company as political advertisements and include a “paid for by” label on who is funding them.

And unpaid posts by people or groups that discourage vaccinations will also still be allowed — the new policy only includes paid advertisements.

The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Facebook has taken other steps to try to stop the spread of vaccine and coronavirus-related misinformation on its platform. Last year, it said it would begin hiding groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations from the search function of its site.

Since the pandemic began, the company has tightened its rules around COVID-related misinformation. For instance, it promotes articles that debunk COVID-19 misinformation, of which there are thousands, on a new information center called “Get The Facts.” It also bans what it deems “dangerous” misinformation about the virus and has removed posts by President Donald Trump under this policy.

Some experts were skeptical about the move.

Facebook is addressing the anti-vaxxers of 2014 and 2015 and not the anti-vaxxers of 2020, said David A. Broniatowski, an associate professor at George Washington University’s school of engineering and applied science who has published several studies on vaccine misinformation.

Broniatowski published a study in 2019 that found that the majority of anti-vaccine misinformation being pushed in advertisements on Facebook were coming from two groups, including one led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a California-based organization called Stop Mandatory Vaccination.

“Facebook by banning anti-vaccine ads is probably not banning more than half of the ads,” he said. “I understand where they are coming from that they want to promote civil engagement but at the same time, if their intention is to reduce the amount of anti-vaccine misinformation, they are not addressing the largest source of that misinformation.”

__

Associated Press Writer Beatrice Dupuy contributed to this story from New York.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both attorneys in their early 60s, were indicted by a St. Louis grand jury last week on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

News

Vt. woman charged with Walmart stabbing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Ferrisburgh woman who stabbed a Walmart employee has been charged with attempted homicide.

National

2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another American detained in Yemen had died in captivity.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 45th Senate District

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York’s 45th Senate District is the largest in the state, comprising Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, and part of St. Lawrence Counties. Republican Senator Betty Little has represented the district since 2003 but will retire come January, and Republican Dan Stec and Democrat Kimberly Davis are facing off for her open seat.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

Latest News

National

White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation and was fired from her job after frantically calling 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man,” who shot a video of their interaction which seemed to undermine her claim.

News

Split Ticket: Winooski residents consider allowing noncitizens to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the Winssoki charter change effort for this week’s issue.

National Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

National Politics

Barrett refuses to answer election questions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly avoids answering questions about the president’s right to unilaterally delay an election or unilaterally deny the right to vote Wednesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

National

Woman charged in Central Park 911 call

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.

National

Kraft pulls ‘Send Noods’ promos amid backlash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Kraft Foods is doing away with ads for its “Send Noods” promotional campaign after a backlash on social media.