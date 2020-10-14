Advertisement

Free flu vaccines in the Upper Valley

(WKYT)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORFORD, NH. (WCAX) - Free flu vaccine clinics for kids are taking place throughout the Upper Valley.

Staff from the Upper Valley Public Health Network began setting up Wednesday morning outside Rivendell Academy in Orford. The clinics are for kids aged 4 to 19. It’s a statewide initiate put on by the New Hampshire Health Department. In past years, these clinics would be held inside at dozens of schools throughout the region.

"This year, because of everything going on, all of the schools have different opening schedules, and different things that they were doing. So, in order to accommodate everyone, we decided to do these drive-through clinics. They have been pretty successful so far. We have given about 800 vaccines already, " said Nenia Corcoran with the Upper Valley Public Health Network.

Last year in the Upper Valley, more than 40 different schools participated in the program and approximately 2,800 vaccines were given out. The group hopes to do at least as many this year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NH golf course worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A golf course employee in Concord, New Hampshire, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a customer who tested positive visited during the weekend, a city spokesperson said.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Juneteenth becomes an official holiday in NY

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation officially making Juneteenth a New York state holiday.

News

Vermont teacher of the year to be announced at Colchester High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Teacher of the Year will represent the state next spring in the National Teacher of the Year program, typically held in Washington, D.C.

News

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Secretary of Commerce and Community Development says they are pushing for more takeout this winter.

Latest News

News

State pushing restaurants to do more takeout this winter

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Secretary of Commerce and Community Development says as more information comes out about COVID-19, they are constantly reviewing guidelines.

News

Vt. National Guard: expect extra noise at Jericho training site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont National Guard says the 1st Battalion, 103rd Field Artillery from Rhode Island will be conducting the live firing operations over the next five days.

News

Police investigate attempted robbery at Williston business

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say Wednesday night around 9:15 p.m., this person pried open the door to a Williston business and then tried to open a cash register.

News

Police: Black Lives Matter Flag stolen from Charleston home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a Black Lives Matter flag was stolen from a property on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston, Vermont.

News

Police investigate attempted robbery in Williston

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police say the man in the video pried open the door to a business

News

BLM flag stolen in Charleston, Vermont

Updated: 4 hours ago
A BLM flag was stolen in Charleston, Vermont.