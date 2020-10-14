Free flu vaccines in the Upper Valley

ORFORD, NH. (WCAX) - Free flu vaccine clinics for kids are taking place throughout the Upper Valley.

Staff from the Upper Valley Public Health Network began setting up Wednesday morning outside Rivendell Academy in Orford. The clinics are for kids aged 4 to 19. It’s a statewide initiate put on by the New Hampshire Health Department. In past years, these clinics would be held inside at dozens of schools throughout the region.

"This year, because of everything going on, all of the schools have different opening schedules, and different things that they were doing. So, in order to accommodate everyone, we decided to do these drive-through clinics. They have been pretty successful so far. We have given about 800 vaccines already, " said Nenia Corcoran with the Upper Valley Public Health Network.

Last year in the Upper Valley, more than 40 different schools participated in the program and approximately 2,800 vaccines were given out. The group hopes to do at least as many this year.

