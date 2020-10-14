Getting swept up in Pete Carson’s story

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Amidst the noise of the cutting, sanding and painting at Vermont Hardwoods, is the soft sounds of sweeping.

For a couple of hours a day, a couple of days a week, 78-year-old, Pete Carson, comes in to clean the floors. “I try to stay out of the way," Carson said. "With those machines, I don’t want to hold them up from anything.”

Business owners, Rebecca and David Waldmann, have known Carson for close to 20 years, meeting him while he was working for the previous owners of the building. “He acted like an old Vermonter, but you could tell immediately that he was not from Vermont originally,” David Waldmann said.

Carson is from Slovenia. Then, it was a republic of communist Yugoslavia. “Being a communist country, to us, didn’t matter, because nobody knew anything different,” Carson said. "So, you accepted whatever it is.”

After both of his parents passed away by the time he was 14, Carson decided to come to America to go to school. He already had family living in the Northeast and they served as his sponsors. Years later, he got a temporary residency in Connecticut. By 1973, Carson received his American citizenship. He moved to Vermont in 1985.

“Skiing brought me here," Carson said. "It looks very much like Slovenia.”

Health issues with Carson’s legs and feet forced him to retire in 2004. He still can’t stay on his feet for long periods of time. “It was hard for him to think about letting go of his job here," Waldmann said. "And we’ve just been absolutely delighted that he’s been more than willing to come back as a volunteer.”

Yes, Carson has been volunteering to sweep the floors at Vermont Hardwoods. Even though the Waldmanns have tried to pay him, he won’t accept it. “I made commitment that I’ll come back and sweep the floor, because what they did for me. They were great when I needed their help,” Carson said.

“He doesn’t see the value in it, the value to us," David Waldmann said. "He sees the value to himself.”

“And I think it’s because he really values friendship and he considers us his family,” added Rebecca. "He tells us that all the time.”

In 1991, Slovenia became independent of Yugoslavia and 15 years later, Carson returned to his home country. “They gave us a reception, you wouldn’t believe it," Carson said. "It was just unreal.”

“You couldn’t stop him from talking about his whole experience there," Waldmann said. "It was just like one of the most wonderful things you’ve heard.”

From a young boy in Slovenia, to his fishing hobby and his volunteer work today, you could say Pete Carson gets swept up in everything life has offered him. “I said if my dream ever comes true, I will go to Vermont and buy piece of land. And dang gone it, it came true and it’s the best thing I’ve done,” Carson said. "I love it up here.”

Carson has a wife and two daughters. One of them graduated from UVM. Last spring, Rebecca and David Waldmann visited Carson’s hometown in Slovenia. They said they were treated like family.

