Grafton County COVID increase prompts school district warning letters

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - COVID cases continue to rise across the Northeast, squeezing the “safe” zone around Vermont. Adam Sullivan reports on what the impact of the shrinking travel map is having on New Hampshire border communities where students, teachers, and parents travel every day to and from school and work.

Vermont’s travel map is now painted mostly in red and yellow. Those are counties where the COVID caseload has reached levels requiring travelers to and from those areas to quarantine. It includes counties on the New York border and Grafton County, New Hampshire.

The increased infection rate prompted several districts to send out letters to their communities informing them of the changing conditions on the ground. “The information that we put out to families is just that -- it’s information. I don’t have any control over what they do, but I try to make sure that they have the facts,” said Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.

Many of his employees live across the Connecticut River in Grafton County communities like Littleton, New Hampshire. After learning of increased COVID-19 cases in Grafton County Tuesday, Tucker sent out a note to his community informing them of the new travel restrictions in place. Though essential travel, like work and school, is still okay. “But also to remind them that because they are living in a more restricted area, they have to be more cautious about their contacts,” Tucker said.

There are currently 442 active cases per million in Grafton County, which is up more than 26% from last week. The county, according to Vermont standards, is now yellow. That means non-essential travel there from Vermont is discouraged.

Updated Travel Map for October 13
Updated Travel Map for October 13(WCAX)

“That doesn’t mean that we have to stop school for our New Hampshire students going to Vermont, and vice versa, our Vermont students coming to New Hampshire,” said Rivendell Interstate School District Superintendent Barrett William.

The district has schools in both New Hampshire and Vermont. Williams also sent out a note to parents to keep that community informed during these fluid times. “We have had a number of inquiries from families playing travel team sports and going to red zones in southern New Hampshire and we have had to tell them that if they choose to do that, then their child would have to quarantine when they come back before returning to school,” Williams said.

Currently, in Grafton County, there are active cases in Lyme, Canaan, Hanover, Lebanon, Enfield, Plymouth, and Campton. But, because the county’s population is roughly 90,000 people, that only equates to about 40 people who’ve tested positive for the virus. Nevertheless, the Hartford district also sent out a note to parents informing them of the uptick. Hartford borders West Lebanon and its business 12A shopping corridor.

“We are very interconnected. You know there’s twin states, we are like twin towns and we have got to work together to keep people safe,” said Hartford School District Superintendent Tom DeBalsi.

It’s important to note that several counties in Vermont have more cases per million than Grafton County including neighboring Windsor County, but because those countries are within Vermont’s borders, Vermont residents are free to travel through them without restrictions.

