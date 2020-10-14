Hannaford slow to report pizza dough tampering

SACO, Maine (AP) - A newspaper says it took two months for the Hannaford supermarket chain to alert police and customers about the discovery of razor blades in fresh pizza dough sold at one if its stores in Maine.

Product tampering at a store in Sanford, Maine, wasn’t reported to local police until Sunday after police had begun investigating an incident in Saco. Tampering also occurred at a store in Dover, New Hampshire.

Related Stories:

More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)