Harris Hill Ski Jump event canceled due to COVID-19

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly century-old annual event that’s previously only been canceled for war or occasional bad weather has been sidelined by COVID-19.

Organizers of Vermont’s Harris Hill Ski Jump say it would be irresponsible to plan on having the event this coming February.

Since its start in 1922, the event has attracted ski jumpers from North America and Europe who leap off a 90-meter hill that’s New England’s only Olympic-size venue.

The planning usually begins now, but organizers say they don’t want to begin efforts based on the hope a vaccine would render everyone safe in time.

We’re told jumpers, coaches and judges come from around the country and overseas and thousands of people come from New England to watch.

