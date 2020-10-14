H.S. fall playoff update

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pairings and brackets for the high school field hockey playoffs will be revealed a week from Tuesday, and this season’s tournament will have a different look than in recent years.

Typically, the Vermont Principals Association likes to host field hockey state semifinals and finals on college turf fields. Castleton and Middlebury regularly hosting state semifinals in recent years, and the three state championship games being held at UVM.

Unfortunately, colleges aren’t opening their facilites to outside groups like the VPA this fall. Bob Johnson, associate executive director of the VPA, tells Channel Three Sports that, for this season semifinal games will be played at the home field of the higher seed, not on a neutral college turf field.

The state championship games will be played on turf, but at three high schools, Burlington, South Burlington and Burr & Burton, not at one site like UVM. The field hockey playoffs begin next Wednesday.

The high school soccer regular season wraps up a week from Saturday, with the playoffs beginning in two weeks. Johnson says that Burlington, South Burlington, Hartford, and, for the first time, Applejack Stadium in Manchester, will likely serve as the host sites for the state championship games, which will be held the first weekend of November.

And we may yet see some type of postseason for 7-on-7 high school football and volleyball. With it was announced back in August that, due to health and safety concerns, football would be 7-on-7 touch this fall, and volleyball would be moved outdoors, it was also announced that there would be no postseason tournaments for the two sports this fall.

Football has been broken up in four geographic regions this fall to cut down on travel. Johnson tells Channel Three Sports that a plan is in the works for each region to hold it’s own version of a postseason competition.

And volleyball may also ultimately hold a postseason event. Johnson says there has been discussion of a round robin event held at one or more schools, but nothing has been finalize. Johnson says the point is to give the student-athletes every opportunity to play as many games as possible.



Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.