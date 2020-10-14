Advertisement

Judge: NH motorcycle crash suspect’s Miranda rights not violated

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A judge has ruled against a request by a pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists to leave some statements made to police out of his upcoming trial.

Attorneys for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy said their client indicated during a police interview last June that he wasn’t able to continue the interview, and that the continuation of questioning was a violation of his Miranda rights.

His lawyer said police halted the interview briefly before continuing to question Zhukovskyy about drug use and his actions the day of the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph.

Prosecutors argued Zhukovskyy’s comment was ambiguous. The judge concluded Zhukovskyy’s Miranda rights were not violated. Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide.

