Leahy questions Barrett on limits of presidential power

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Senate Judiciary Committee got their final chance to question Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Wednesday.

Barrett is presenting herself as a judge with deeply held personal and religious beliefs, but one who vows to keep an “open mind” on cases coming to the court. Republicans champion her conservative approach to the law. Democrats, including Senator Patrick Leahy, are trying to unpack her views on abortion, health care, and the president’s power.

“Does a President have an absolute right to pardon himself? For a crime – I mean we heard this question after President Nixon’s impeachment,” Senator Leahy asked.

“Senator Leahy, so far as I know that question has never been litigated. That question has never arisen. That question may or may not arise but it’s one that calls for legal analysis of what the scope of the pardon power is. So, because it would be opining on an open question when I haven’t gone through the judicial process to decide it, it’s not one in which I can offer a view,” Barrett responded.

Leahy says if the Supreme Court becomes politicized it puts a pall on all courts. He referred back to his own career arguing in the Vermont court system, and once before the Supreme Court. “I didn’t have to ask myself, Well, who appointed or nominated this judge? I just figured it would be handled based on the law. That view is changing in this country. And if it changes, then we are going to be really hurting,” Leahy said.

President Donald Trump’s nominee is on track for quick confirmation before Election Day.

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a professor at the Vermont Law School, about how the confirmation hearings have unfolded this week. Watch video below:

