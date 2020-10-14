South Burlington murder suspect back in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend in South Burlington in 2018 and then fleeing to Jamaica is expected in court Wednesday.

Police say Leroy Headley killed Anako “Annette” Lumumba in May of 2018. He was the subject of a lengthy manhunt and was eventually found in back in February, hiding out in native Jamaica.

Wednesday’s court appearance is labeled as a status conference.

